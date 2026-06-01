Nashik: Court Marriage Trend Rises As 716 Couples Register Unions In Five Months Amid Inflation | Sourced

Nashik: Rising wedding expenses and changing social preferences are driving a growing number of couples in Nashik towards court marriages (registered marriages). In the last five months alone, 716 couples have officially registered their marriages, reflecting a noticeable shift towards simple, legally recognised unions.

While grand wedding celebrations continue to be popular, many young couples are now opting for registered marriages to avoid the heavy financial burden often associated with traditional ceremonies. The trend is particularly visible among middle-class and lower-middle-class families, where managing wedding expenses has become increasingly challenging amid rising inflation.

Couples cite several reasons for choosing court marriages, including the desire to avoid spending lakhs of rupees on elaborate functions, preference for a simple and meaningful celebration, legal security, and freedom from social pressure and unnecessary rituals. For many, a registered marriage offers a practical and cost-effective alternative without compromising the significance of the occasion.

Officials have observed a steady increase in the number of couples approaching the Nashik District Court and Sub-Registrar offices across various talukas for marriage registration. The number is expected to grow further in the coming months as awareness about the process increases.

The trend is especially prominent among educated young couples in urban areas. In several cases, couples are also choosing to register their marriages immediately after completing traditional wedding ceremonies to ensure legal documentation and recognition.

According to information available through local authorities, the demand for registered marriages has been rising consistently. Economic considerations, changing mindsets, and the growing preference for simplicity appear to be key factors behind the shift.

With 716 couples opting for court marriages in just five months, Nashik is witnessing the emergence of a new wedding trend where practicality, legal security and simplicity are taking precedence over extravagance.