Nashik: BJP Medical Cell Office-Bearer Alleges ₹50 Lakh Extortion Bid; Seven Booked | Representative Image

Nashik: A shocking case has come to light in which a BJP Medical Cell office-bearer, who was allegedly cheated of ₹46 lakh in the name of investment in a cashew processing business, was later threatened and demanded ₹50 lakh to have his name removed from a criminal case. Gangapur Police have registered a case against seven persons in connection with the alleged extortion and threats. All the accused are currently absconding.



The complainant, Mayur Prakash Alai (44), a resident of Garden View, Gulmohar Colony on Pipeline Road and an office-bearer of the BJP Medical Cell, stated that the incidents took place between September 2022 and May 2026.



According to the complaint, in February 2026, accused Rajendra Amritkar and his son allegedly lured Alai into investing in a cashew processing business by promising lucrative returns and cheated him of ₹46 lakh. A fraud case had already been registered against the Amritkars at Gangapur Police Station in connection with that matter.

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While the dispute was ongoing, the accused allegedly took advantage of another case registered at Sonagir Police Station in Dhule district, in which Alai was named as a co-accused in a complaint related to the alleged physical and mental harassment of a married woman.



The complainant alleged that the Amritkar father-son duo and their associates demanded ₹50 lakh in exchange for ensuring that his name was removed from the Sonagir case. The demand was allegedly conveyed through mediator Pramod Dere’s mobile phone and during personal meetings.



Alai further stated that when he refused to pay the amount, the accused threatened to kill him and harm his family, besides abusing him in obscene language.



Based on the complaint, Gangapur Police registered an offence on May 29 under relevant provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita pertaining to extortion, criminal intimidation and other offences. Police have launched a search for the accused, and further investigation is underway.