Nashik: Major Gas Leak After MNGL Pipeline Bursts During Excavation On Gangapur Road

Nashik: While citizens are already facing difficulties due to large-scale road excavations across the city in preparation for the Simhastha Kumbh Mela 2027, these works have now led to a new crisis. On Monday night, a gas pipeline of the Maharashtra Natural Gas Company (MNGL) was damaged during excavation work along the pipeline route in the Gangapur Road area. This resulted in a large LPG gas leak, creating panic among residents in the vicinity. Motorists passing through the stretch had to navigate the route cautiously as gas continued to leak from the excavation site.

Excavation work is currently underway for the development of 28 major roads in the city for the upcoming Kumbh Mela. At several locations, work related to electricity, water supply, optical fibre cables, sewerage and stormwater drains is being carried out simultaneously. Due to these activities, traffic on many roads has either been restricted or converted into one-way routes, while diversions have been introduced at several points. Existing issues such as traffic congestion, dust and public inconvenience have now been further aggravated by the gas leak.

At around 8.30 pm on Monday, a JCB was digging for drainage work along the pipeline route on Gangapur Road when the underground MNGL gas pipeline was accidentally damaged. As a result, a large quantity of LPG gas began leaking from the pipeline. The road is a busy stretch connecting the city to the Satpur Industrial Estate, with dense residential settlements on both sides.

The sudden incident triggered panic among residents in the area, which falls under the ward of Deputy Mayor Vilas Shinde. After being alerted, locals immediately informed officials of the municipal corporation, following which a fire brigade team rushed to the spot.

According to the MNGL control room, the valve was shut immediately after the company received information about the incident. However, local residents claimed that the gas leak continued for nearly one to one-and-a-half hours. The damaged pipeline was repaired within a few hours, and as a precautionary measure, the gas supply in the area was temporarily suspended.

Residents said that similar incidents involving MNGL gas pipelines being damaged during excavation work have occurred in the past as well. Locals pointed out that a major accident was narrowly averted this time when the pipeline burst during the municipal corporation’s sewerage work.

Since such incidents have been recurring, residents have alleged that proper verification and coordination are not carried out before excavation work begins. There are also claims that a lack of coordination between the municipal corporation and MNGL is leading to such mishaps.

Citizens have demanded strict action from both agencies and concrete measures to prevent similar incidents in the future. Police and fire brigade personnel reached the spot promptly and brought the situation under control. Fortunately, no casualties were reported in the incident.