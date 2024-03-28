Nashik: Mahavitaran Extends Electricity Bill Payment Centres On Public Holidays

File Photo

In a bid to enhance customer convenience, Mahavitaran Chief Engineer Deepak Kumthekar of Nashik Circle has issued directives to keep electricity bill payment centres open during the public holidays of March 29, 30, and 31, falling on Friday, Saturday and Sunday respectively. This initiative aims to facilitate seamless bill payments for consumers in Nashik district, underscoring Mahavitran's commitment to customer service.

In addition to the extended operation of payment centres, efforts to recover overdue electricity bills will also continue during the holidays.

For added convenience, customers can utilise Mahavitaran's mobile app and website for bill payments, leveraging various digital payment options such as net banking, debit/credit cards, and payment wallets like Google Pay. By simply scanning the QR code provided on their electricity bills, customers can easily navigate to the payment gateway and settle their bills from the comfort of their homes.

Mahavitaran has urged customers to make use of this facility and cooperate by settling their current and overdue electricity bills through digital platforms. Mahavitaran emphasizes the importance of timely bill payments to avoid the inconvenience of electricity supply disconnection.