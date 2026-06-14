Nashik: Maharashtra To Appoint Sports Teachers In All Ashram Schools, Says Tribal Development Commissioner | Sourced

Nashik: The government is committed to the holistic development of students belonging to the Scheduled Tribes. Sports teachers will be available in every Ashramshala (residential tribal school) across the state from the very first day of the academic session.

Tribal Development Commissioner Leena Bansod stated that efforts are underway to appoint a dedicated 'Sports Officer' at the office of every Integrated Tribal Development Project Officer.

She was speaking at the closing ceremony of a 12-day special summer sports camp organised jointly by the Tribal Development Department and Striders Foundation (Mumbai) at Meenatai Thackeray Stadium in Panchavati.

Dignitaries present on the dais included Additional Commissioner Dinkar Pavra, Project Officer and Assistant District Collector Arpita Thube, Deputy Director (Sports and Youth) Snehal Salunkhe, International Coach Vijendra Singh, Sundar Shyam Shenoy of Striders Foundation, and Assistant Project Officers Sunil Nerkar, Ramchandra Tadvi, and Nimba Kapadnis.

Officers will be appointed to the post of 'Deputy Director (Sports)' within the Tribal Development Department in the coming months.

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Commissioner Bansod also mentioned that efforts are being made to establish a 'Centre of Excellence' at Toranmal (Nandurbar district) to provide world-class facilities to athletes from remote areas. This special summer sports camp has been successfully implemented for the first time in Maharashtra.

Additional Commissioner Pavra stated that the department aims to propel talented athletes from tribal areas to national, international, and Olympic levels by providing them with proper training, facilities, and opportunities, and added that this initiative will be implemented consistently every year in the future. Meanwhile, high-quality sports gear -- including tracksuits, sports shoes, socks, and caps -- was distributed to 70 talented athletes participating in the special sports camp by dignitaries.

Expert Guidance and a Wealth of Experience

During the special sports camp, athletes received modern training and lessons on nutrition management, sports values, and discipline. Additionally, lectures by eminent personalities from various fields were organised. These included notable figures such as Kisan Tadvi (deputy collector and international runner), Shailaja Jain (international Kabaddi coach), Vijendra Singh (international coach), Vasudev Desale (sub-divisional police officer), and Chetana Sharma (yoga expert).