Nashik: Maharashtra Chief Secretary Orders Strict Action Against Industries Polluting Godavari | AI

Nashik: Chief Secretary Rajesh Agrawal has directed the Maharashtra Pollution Control Board (MPCB) to take strict action against industries discharging untreated or partially treated wastewater into the Godavari River and its tributaries. He has also ordered that officials responsible for allowing violations of Zero Liquid Discharge (ZLD) norms be held accountable.

The directives were issued during a meeting held at Mantralaya in Mumbai on Nov 4. The meeting was convened in connection with a contempt petition filed in the Bombay High Court over Godavari pollution.

In its order dated Oct 27, the High Court had expressed serious concern over the presence of chromium in water samples and the continued discharge of hazardous industrial effluents into the river.

MPCB Directed to Conduct Water Quality Tests

The MPCB has been instructed to undertake comprehensive water quality monitoring and collect samples from the Godavari and its tributaries, including the Nandini River, as well as local drains and suspected discharge points.

According to the meeting minutes, the samples must be analysed immediately to identify the nature, extent and sources of pollution.

The Pollution Control Board has also been directed to inspect suspected industrial units and conduct raids wherever necessary. It has been instructed to initiate action, including penalties and closure orders, against violating establishments in accordance with environmental laws.

The board has also been asked to prepare a list of major polluting industries along with details of their owners.

Officials to Face Action for ZLD Violations

Chief Secretary Agrawal emphasised that officials responsible for permitting violations of ZLD conditions must be held accountable.

He directed the authorities to initiate strict disciplinary proceedings, including suspension wherever necessary, against officials found responsible.

The Maharashtra Industrial Development Corporation (MIDC) has also been instructed to investigate how polluting industries were established in Nashik's industrial areas and how they were permitted to continue operations.

During the meeting, Nashik Municipal Commissioner Manisha Khatri stated that chromium contamination had been detected in the Nandini River, a tributary of the Godavari, rather than in the main river channel.

The Chief Secretary directed the MPCB to undertake comprehensive sampling and a scientific assessment to establish the extent and nature of the contamination.

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₹250 Crore Sewage Project for Ambad, Satpur

The meeting also discussed a proposed sewage treatment plant and drainage network for the Ambad and Satpur industrial areas.

The Municipal Corporation has estimated the project cost at approximately ₹250 crore. Under the proposed funding arrangement, MIDC will bear two-thirds of the expenditure, while the Municipal Corporation will contribute the remaining one-third.

The Maharashtra Jeevan Pradhikaran (MJP) has been assigned the responsibility of inspecting the site and providing technical approval.

Pollution Control Prioritised Ahead of Kumbh Mela

With the Nashik-Trimbakeshwar Simhastha Kumbh Mela approaching, all departments have been directed to prioritise pollution control and enforcement measures.

Municipal Commissioner Manisha Khatri stated that several initiatives were underway to make the Godavari pollution-free and ensure that water quality meets the required standards for ritual bathing before the Kumbh Mela begins.

Four new large sewage treatment plants are being constructed, while an existing plant is being upgraded. These projects are expected to be completed by March 2027.