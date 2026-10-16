\Nashik: Mahajan Directs Officials To Ensure Devotee Safety, Smooth Traffic For Kumbh Flag-Hoisting | Sourced

Nashik: Guardian Minister and Water Resources Minister Girish Mahajan has directed all departments concerned to coordinate closely and complete meticulous preparations for the flag-hoisting ceremony of the Nashik-Trimbakeshwar Simhastha Kumbh Mela. He stressed that the event should be grand, well-organised and memorable while ensuring the safety of VIPs, devotees and citizens. He also instructed officials to ensure that the arrangements do not cause inconvenience to local residents. Mahajan was speaking at a review meeting held at the District Collectorate’s central hall to assess preparations for the ceremony.

Mahajan said priority must be given to the convenience and safety of devotees attending the event. Parking facilities, traffic management and holding areas should be planned in such a way that devotees have to walk the shortest possible distance to reach the venue. Effective crowd management, security arrangements for VIPs and emergency response systems must be put in place.

He directed officials to complete preparations for all associated programmes, including the village procession, flag-hoisting ceremony, evening Godavari Aarti and conch-blowing event. Invitations to sadhus, saints, mahants, heads of akharas and other dignitaries should be sent promptly. He also called for the participation of social organisations, associations and citizens in the ‘Har Ghar Bhagwa Dhwaj’ initiative.

Kumbh Mela Authority Commissioner Shekhar Singh briefed the meeting on the preparations, including the village circumambulation, Godavari Aarti, planned visits of VIPs and dignitaries, and the proposed visit to seek the blessings of the Shankaracharya at Trimbakeshwar.

Initiatives to promote the Kumbh Mela on a wider scale, including the launch of the Kumbh Mela website, publication of a coffee-table book, release of a Kumbh anthem and issuance of a postage stamp, were also discussed.

District Collector Ayush Prasad, Police Commissioner Sandeep Karnik, Superintendent of Police Dr DS Swami and Public Works Department officials presented updates on administrative preparations, security arrangements, VIP movement and infrastructure requirements.

Mayor Himgauri Adke-Aher, MLAs Gokul Gite, Rahul Dhikle, Seema Hire and Hiraman Khoskar, and other public representatives and religious leaders attended the meeting.

The meeting also reviewed preparations for a proposed Guinness World Records attempt through a mass conch-blowing event. Discussions were held on organising processions and village circumambulations in Nashik and Trimbakeshwar on Oct 30, along with arrangements for the Ganga-Godavari Aarti and the city procession.

Public representatives and members of the Purohit Sangh and Ramteerth Godavari Aarti Committee offered suggestions to improve the arrangements.

Emphasising the importance of coordination among all departments and timely completion of preparations, Mahajan appealed to residents of Nashik to participate in large numbers and make the flag-hoisting ceremony a grand and memorable occasion.