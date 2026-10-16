Nashik: Ambad Industries, Farmers Unite Against Pollution, Demand Early CETP Commissioning |

Nashik: In a significant step towards resolving pollution-related concerns in the Ambad industrial area, the Ambad Industries and Manufacturers Association (AIMA), the Metal Finishers Association and farmers from Ambad village held a joint meeting to strengthen coordination between the industrial sector and the farming community. The meeting, held in a positive atmosphere, focused on addressing the root causes of pollution, protecting the environment and ensuring that Nashik’s industrial development progresses without compromising the interests of local residents and farmers. Participants unanimously stressed that polluting industries would not be supported under any circumstances and called for collective efforts to find permanent solutions to the existing problems.

The meeting brought together representatives of the industrial sector and local farmers to discuss the prevailing situation in detail. Instead of viewing the issue as a conflict between farmers and entrepreneurs, participants emphasised the need for constructive dialogue, mutual understanding and joint action. They called for identifying the actual sources of the problems and implementing effective corrective measures. The participants also stressed that industrial growth must go hand in hand with environmental conservation and the protection of the health and interests of people living in the surrounding areas.

Urgent commissioning of CETP a priority

A major point of discussion was the need to operationalise the Common Effluent Treatment Plant (CETP) at the earliest. The facility is crucial for the treatment and management of industrial wastewater, particularly in areas where several industries generate effluents. Participants agreed to make coordinated efforts to ensure that the CETP becomes operational without further delay. They underlined that effective wastewater treatment and responsible industrial practices are essential to addressing pollution concerns and building confidence among local farmers and residents. However, the meeting did not announce a specific commissioning date or a detailed implementation timeline.

AIMA president Rajendra Pansare, Metal Finishers Association representative Ashish Kulkarni, AIMA general secretary Sanjay Mahajan, farmer leader Sahebrao Datir, treasurer Avinash Bodke and secretary Dilip Wagh were present on the dais.

“Today’s meeting was organised with the belief that any problem can be resolved by bringing everyone together and extending mutual cooperation. I am confident that all the difficulties can be overcome with the cooperation of local residents,” said AIMA president Rajendra Pansare.