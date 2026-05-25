Nashik: Liquor Party Inside Nashik Road Jail Quarters Sparks Outrage; Video Of Prison Officials With Accused Goes Viral | Sourced

Nashik: A highly shocking and grave incident has come to light at the Nashik Road Central Jail. It has been revealed that three high-ranking prison officials brazenly held a liquor party within the premises of their official residential quarters, in the company of an accused individual involved in a serious crime who had recently been released on bail. The prison administration has been thrown into turmoil after a video of this party went massively viral on social media.

The video has gone viral, and several news channels have broadcast reports regarding this matter; the incident has now raised serious questions regarding the suspicious nexus between law enforcement officials and criminals.

According to reports, this shocking incident took place within the residential complex designated for officials (Official Quarters) located inside the Nashik Road Jail premises. An unidentified individual filmed the entire party and subsequently circulated the video on social media, causing it to go viral.

The video clearly depicts three responsible prison officials appearing in a state of inebriation, sitting together with the accused individual, consuming alcohol, and feasting. Significantly, this very accused had previously served a brief sentence at this same Nashik Road Jail on charges of fraud and had only recently been released on bail. The fact that prison officials themselves hosted such a party for him on government premises immediately upon his release from jail has sparked widespread astonishment and outrage.

The Nexus between Officials and the Accused; Netizens Outraged

Following the emergence of this video, the general public has expressed extremely strong reactions of indignation and anger. Discussions regarding this matter have erupted on social media, not in hushed tones, but openly, amidst allegations that law and order have been completely torn to shreds.

'Royal Treatment' for Criminals?

This incident has fuelled growing suspicion among citizens that wealthy individuals or serious offenders incarcerated in jails may be receiving similar 'VIP' treatment even behind bars, simply by virtue of their financial power.

Where Has the Fear of the Law Gone?: An indignant question is being raised: If the very officers whose duty it is to punish criminals and keep them in check end up becoming 'party partners' to the accused, how can criminals possibly retain any fear of the law? Citizens are voicing their sentiments, asking, "In such a situation, to whom are the common people supposed to look for justice?"

Administration Scrambles; Report Dispatched to Mumbai

This video has caused immense embarrassment to the entire state's prison administration, and the matter has been taken cognisance of at the highest levels.

According to the latest updates, the prison administration has immediately initiated an internal departmental inquiry into this case. Show-cause notices have been issued to all three officers seen in the video. A detailed report on the entire incident has been compiled and dispatched to the senior prison administration in Mumbai for further strict action.

Given the shameful nature of this episode, there is a strong likelihood that the guilty officers involved will face suspension. However, one thing remains certain: this incident has thoroughly exposed and shredded the credibility of the functioning of both the Nashik Police and the Prison Administration.