Nashik: Viral Video Shows Tractor Run-Over Attempt On Two Women Amid Land Dispute In Pimpalgaon Baswant |WATCH VIDEO | Sourced

Nashik: A brutal attempt to run over two women with a tractor occurred in Pimpalgaon Baswant, Nashik Taluka, stemming from a dispute over agricultural land. The incident took place while farming activities were being conducted, despite the existence of a court-ordered stay on the land. Both women sustained serious injuries and are currently undergoing treatment at a private hospital in Nashik. The incident has sparked outrage in the area after a video of the event went viral on social media.

According to reports regarding the incident, the accused attempted to forcibly plough the agricultural land, which is the subject of a 'sibling dispute' in Pimpalgaon Baswant, despite a court injunction prohibiting such activity. When Rashmi Ajay Gosavi and Suvarna Subhash Gosavi intervened to protest against this action, an attempt was made to run them over with the tractor. Both women sustained severe injuries in this attack.

The injured women were immediately admitted to a private hospital, and their condition is reported to be stable. Following the circulation of the incident's video on social media, intense outrage is being expressed at the local level.

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Relatives of the victims stated, "Despite the court-ordered stay, the accused attempted to forcibly carry out farming activities. They tried to kill our women. The police have merely registered a minor case. We demand an impartial investigation and strict action against the perpetrators."

A case regarding this matter has been registered at the Igatpuri Police Station, and the police are conducting further investigations. This incident has created a tense atmosphere in the Pimpalgaon Baswant area.

Local citizens are demanding that the administration take serious note of the situation, as incidents of violence stemming from agricultural land disputes appear to be on the rise across the Nashik district