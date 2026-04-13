Nashik: ‘Let Me Speak To My Son Once,’ Says Ashok Kharat As He Turns Subdued In Custody | Sourced

Nashik: The attitude of self-styled godman Ashok Kharat, who had initially turned aggressive after his arrest and allegedly threatened the police by saying, “You have committed a grave crime; divine wrath will fall upon you,” has now completely changed. According to sources, the same man who once tried to intimidate the police now appears utterly shaken in custody.

Kharat was taken into custody by the police on March 18 in connection with multiple offences, including allegations of sexual assault of women, black magic practices, and financial irregularities. Posing as a “divine incarnation,” he is accused of deceiving hundreds of devotees. Initially, he reportedly behaved arrogantly even with the police. However, after the intervention of the police, the Special Investigation Team (SIT), and the Enforcement Directorate (ED), sources say he has now come to terms with the gravity of the situation.

He is said to have expressed helplessness, reportedly stating, “It seems impossible to get out of here; perhaps this will be my end.” Sources further said that Kharat now speaks very little to anyone while in custody. Even during questioning, he is giving only short and evasive replies. Due to stress and anxiety, his food intake has also reduced, and he is said to spend hours sitting silently.

Significantly, fearing public outrage if he is brought out in person, Kharat has repeatedly requested that officials conduct court hearings only through video conferencing (VC) rather than in physical presence.

When investigating officers questioned him about his absconding wife, Kalpana, Kharat reportedly shrugged off the question, saying, “Only God knows.” However, sources said he has been expressing concern about his son Harshvardhan and has requested the police to allow him to speak with his son once over the phone.

As Kharat’s police custody in the third case came to an end, he was produced before the Nashik court on Monday. The court has remanded him to judicial custody till April 20 in this case.

Meanwhile, the SIT has intensified efforts to seek his custody for investigation in a fourth case as well. Kharat was presented before the court through online mode today. As soon as the hearing began, the judge asked Kharat to confirm his name and whether he had any complaint of assault or ill-treatment by the police. Kharat replied, “No.”

The government prosecutor and the accused’s lawyer, Sachin Bhate, were present during the hearing.