Nashik: Four Youths Drown In Two Separate Incidents Near Vaitarna Dam, NDRF Begins Search | Sourced

Nashik: A tragic series of events unfolded among youths visiting the Vaitarna Dam area in Trimbakeshwar Taluka for tourism. In two separate incidents, four youths drowned and lost their lives. This unfortunate tragedy has cast a pall of gloom over the entire region, and a search operation is currently underway.

The first incident occurred near an island in the Zarwad area. Aditya Pramod Vanare (aged 20) from Nandura in Buldhana district and Virendra Nandan Patil from Pachora in Jalgaon district had come to the area with friends for an outing. Misjudging the depth and current of the water, both youths drowned. Both succumbed to their deaths.

The second incident took place at the Dugarwadi-Wavi Waterfall. Sunil Gosavi (aged 29) from Gangapur (Nashik) and Mangesh Dilip Chavan from Chandshi (Nashik), two friends, had visited the site for tourism. After entering the water, one of them began to be swept away by the current; the other attempted to rescue him. However, both were swept away into the deep waters and drowned.

Following both incidents, local residents immediately rushed to provide assistance. Currently, an NDRF team has arrived at the scene and has commenced search operations. With such incidents occurring at this location even before the onset of the monsoon season, the issue of tourist safety has once again come to the forefront.

An accident had occurred at this exact location last year as well. Despite this, locals are complaining that adequate safety measures for tourists have still not been implemented. There is a growing demand for the Forest Department and the local administration to install appropriate warning signs, provide rescue equipment, and establish a proper surveillance system for tourists at this site. The police and the administration have initiated investigations into both incidents, and efforts to recover the bodies are underway. These incidents have sparked a discussion regarding safety measures at tourist spots in the Nashik district.