Nashik: Land Acquisition For Parikrama Route Will Be Transparent, Says Collector Ayush Prasad | Sourced

Nashik: The district administration is committed to ensuring a transparent land acquisition process, fair compensation with necessary corrections, and rehabilitation for farmers who will be rendered completely landless due to the proposed Nashik Parikrama Route (Ring Road) for the Simhastha Kumbh Mela 2027, District Collector Ayush Prasad said. He emphasized that the project would be implemented by balancing development with the interests of farmers.



A meeting was held at the Gram Panchayat office in Madsangvi to address the concerns, suggestions, and queries of farmers affected by the proposed project. The meeting was chaired by Collector Prasad and attended by MLA Saroj Ahire, Sub-Divisional Officer Dr Shashikant Mangrule, Maharashtra State Infrastructure Development Corporation Deputy Director Chetan Birari, Assistant Director of Town Planning Ritesh Chavan and affected farmers.



Collector Prasad said the meeting was convened following directions issued by Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis. He instructed the Town Planning Department to inspect land parcels group-wise and submit revised maps with necessary corrections to ensure that affected farmers receive appropriate compensation.



He clarified that farmers opting for the direct purchase process would receive compensation at twice the applicable rate, along with an additional 25% lump-sum amount, as per government rules. The administration, he said, is fully committed to implementing this provision.



Prasad noted that the Parikrama Route would significantly boost the region's future development. Compensation would be disbursed through joint bank accounts of the concerned landholding groups, and farmers were urged to cooperate with the administration by jointly accepting the compensation.

To reduce the number of farmers affected by the proposed high-voltage transmission line of the Maharashtra State Electricity Transmission Company (MSETCL), the administration will explore integrating the power line into the utility corridor of the Parikrama Route.

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Regarding export-quality vineyards that may be affected, the Collector said an appropriate compensation package would be provided in the second phase after the state government takes a policy decision on the matter.



He also assured that special rehabilitation measures would be planned for farmers who lose all their land. Stressing the importance of the proposed service road for future urban development, he appealed to farmers to extend their cooperation to the project.



During the meeting, MLA Saroj Ahire heard the concerns of affected farmers point by point and addressed their queries. The administration also assured that the suggestions and demands raised by farmers would be taken seriously and acted upon positively.