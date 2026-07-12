Nashik: NIMA's HAL Vendor Meet Opens Doors For 300 Entrepreneurs To Launch Aerospace Units | Sourced

Nashik: Around 300 entrepreneurs have received a significant opportunity to establish new manufacturing units for aircraft and aerospace components through the HAL Vendor Development Meet 2026, organised by the Nashik Industries & Manufacturers' Association (NIMA). The two-day event aimed to strengthen the Aatmanirbhar Bharat initiative by integrating local MSMEs into the defence manufacturing supply chain.



Speaking at the closing ceremony, NIMA President Ashish Nahar said the initiative had generated an overwhelming response from entrepreneurs across Nashik and North Maharashtra. He noted that the programme would enable local industries to become suppliers to Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) by manufacturing a wide range of aircraft and aerospace components.



Senior HAL officials conducted detailed presentations on the production requirements for aerospace components, sub-assemblies, machining, fabrication, tooling, electrical and electronic systems, composites, and other critical parts. They also explained the vendor registration process, quality standards, certification requirements, technical expectations, and business opportunities available for MSMEs.

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The workshop concluded with interactive technical discussions, during which entrepreneurs had the opportunity to directly engage with HAL officials and clarify their queries. Several industrial units expressed keen interest in joining HAL's supply chain. HAL also displayed various aircraft components and spare parts required for its manufacturing operations.



Ashish Nahar said the primary objective of the initiative was to create new business opportunities for industries in Nashik and North Maharashtra in the defence and aerospace sectors. He added that many entrepreneurs could now establish new manufacturing facilities and become authorised suppliers to HAL, leading to employment generation, technology advancement, and accelerated industrial growth in the region.



The event witnessed enthusiastic participation from MSMEs, engineering industries, startups, and entrepreneurs from across North Maharashtra. Participants described the programme as an important milestone in developing Nashik into a major manufacturing hub for India's defence production sector.



The closing ceremony was attended by NIMA President Ashish Nahar, Kishor Rathi, Manish Rawal, Rajendra Ahire, Rajendra Wadnere, Kiran Patil, MSME Committee Chairman Dipali Chandak, Mangesh Gandhi, Pritam Bagul, Jaydeep Rajput, Anil Mantri, C. S. Singh, Ashish Chandak, and senior officials from HAL.