Caught On Camera: Minor Attacks Another With Koyta In Broad Daylight In Nashik | Video Screengrab

Nashik: An incident involving an attack with a koyta (sickle) and an iron rod occurred following a dispute between minors outside a laundry shop in Pandit Colony. After a video of the incident went viral on social media, the Ambad Unit-3 of the Crime Branch took immediate action and arrested four juvenile offenders.

On the afternoon of July 9, while the complainant and his friends had gone for tea, the accused and his associates attacked them, reviving an old dispute. During the assault, one of the accused used an iron rod to attack the group, causing serious injuries to the complainant and his friends. A case has been registered at the Sarkarwada Police Station under various sections, including attempted murder.

The Ambad Unit-3 Crime Branch apprehended all four juveniles after setting traps at various locations in the city. Subsequent questioning confirmed their involvement in the crime. Assistant Inspector Motilal Patil and police personnel Kunal Pachore, Rajesh Mahale, and Mahendra Donde played a key role in this operation.

All four juveniles, along with their parents, have been handed over to the Sarkarwada Police Station, and further proceedings are underway.

The fact that this incident occurred in broad daylight in a residential area like Pandit Colony has created an atmosphere of fear among local residents. The police have urged the parents of the juveniles to remain vigilant.