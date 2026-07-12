Pune Administration Imposes Strict Safety Curbs At Lohagad, Visapur, Tiger Point And Pavana Dam Till August 31 |

Pune: In a bid to prevent accidents during the monsoon season, the Pune district administration has imposed strict safety restrictions at 10 popular tourist destinations in the Maval and Lonavla region. The prohibitory orders will remain in force until August 31.

The decision comes as these locations witness a large number of visitors during the rainy season. The affected sites include Lohagad Fort, Visapur Fort, Tikona Fort, Tung Fort, Tiger Point, Lion's Point, Shivling Point, Karla Caves, Bhaje Caves, and the Pavana Dam area.

Under the new rules, tourists are not allowed to enter deep water, sit under waterfalls, take selfies near cliffs or dangerous spots, or participate in any activity that could put their lives at risk. Officials have also stepped up monitoring and surveillance at all these locations to ensure visitors follow the safety guidelines.

The administration has further directed tourists not to play loud music, create noise, or pollute water bodies while visiting these destinations. Visitors have also been warned against driving vehicles into bodies of water or performing risky stunts. Authorities said that anyone who violates the orders will face legal action under Section 163 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS), 2023.

Local residents have welcomed the move, saying such restrictions are necessary during the monsoon. They said warning boards are already installed at many tourist spots, but several visitors continue to ignore them and venture into dangerous areas. Residents have appealed to tourists to act responsibly and avoid unnecessary risks.

Meanwhile, the district administration has temporarily closed the Dudhivare Khind road connecting Pavana in Maval with Lonavla. The closure is to allow the installation of protective safety nets at the site. Officials said alternate routes have been arranged for people travelling between Pune and Pavana, as well as between Lonavla and Pavana. The safety work is being carried out on priority, and the road will reopen once the installation is complete.