Pune: PSI Who Went Viral For Smashing Coffee Cups & Food Dishes During Raid Reinstated After Probe | Video Screengrab

Pune: Police Sub-Inspector Sandeep Kadam has been reinstated after an internal inquiry found that his action during an enforcement drive at the Flying Gipsy Café on Fergusson College Road was in accordance with police rules and procedures.

Pune Police Commissioner Amitesh Kumar approved Kadam's reinstatement after the departmental probe concluded that the officer had acted within the framework of the law while carrying out the operation.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

PSI Kadam was suspended on June 29 after a video of the enforcement drive went viral on social media. The clip showed him using a baton to knock coffee cups off tables at the café, drawing criticism and leading to disciplinary action based on the initial visuals.

The incident took place during an enforcement drive conducted on June 7 at the Flying Gipsy Café, which falls under the jurisdiction of Deccan Police Station.

According to police records, the café had been the subject of repeated complaints, and six cases had already been registered against it for alleged violations, including operating beyond the permitted closing time. Acting on these complaints, Kadam led the police action at the establishment.

During the inquiry, officials examined the complete sequence of events, including the café's record of alleged violations and the circumstances in which the operation was conducted. The probe concluded that Kadam's actions were in line with established procedures and did not warrant disciplinary action.

Kadam's suspension had triggered widespread debate on social media. Many citizens and former police personnel questioned the decision, arguing that action against an officer performing his duty could affect the morale of the police force.

Based on the inquiry findings, the Pune Police revoked Kadam's suspension and reinstated him to service.