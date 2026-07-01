Caught On Camera: Pune PSI Knocks Down Coffee Glasses, Food Items At Cafe; Suspended | Video Screengrab

A Police Sub-Inspector (PSI) attached to Deccan Police Station has been suspended after allegedly misbehaving with customers and staff at a cafe in Pune while on night patrol duty. The action was taken after a CCTV video of the incident surfaced on social media and went viral.

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According to the information, PSI Sandeep Kadam was on night duty on June 6. At around 1.45am, he visited the Flying Gypsy Cafe on Shirole Road, where employees were reportedly preparing to close the establishment.

As per the allegations, Kadam used a stick he was carrying to knock down coffee glasses and other food items kept on the cafe counter. He also allegedly ordered customers sitting inside the cafe to leave immediately and spoke to staff members in an aggressive and abusive manner.

The entire incident was captured on the cafe's CCTV cameras. After the footage circulated on social media, it triggered widespread criticism and raised questions about police conduct.

Taking serious note of the incident, Additional Commissioner of Police Rajesh Bansode issued orders suspending PSI Kadam. The suspension order states that his conduct was irresponsible, detrimental to police discipline, and unbecoming of a police officer, thereby tarnishing the image of the police force in the eyes of the public.

Meanwhile, Pune Police Commissioner Amitesh Kumar has already implemented guidelines for hotels, restaurants, bars and pubs in the city. Establishments have been instructed to shut operations within the prescribed timings, and police personnel have been given clear directions on the procedure to be followed in case of violations.

Police officials said a further departmental inquiry into the incident is expected.