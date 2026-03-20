Nashik: KTHM Zoology Dept Hosts National Seminar Bridging Research and Innovation | Sourced

Nashik: Emphasising the creation of an effective bridge between research and innovation for a sustainable future, the two-day national seminar organised by the Department of Zoology at KTHM College, titled "Cutting-Edge Research and Innovative Practices: Bridging Research and Innovation for a Sustainable Future", concluded successfully amidst great enthusiasm. Experts, professors, researchers, and students from various universities, research institutions, and colleges across the country participated in large numbers. The event featured in-depth discussions and brainstorming sessions focused on research, biodiversity, and innovative methodologies.

Inauguration and Keynote Addresses

The seminar was inaugurated by Adv. Laxman Landge, Director of the MVP Institute. Vice-principal Dr V. B. Boraste presided over the function. Distinguished guests present included Dr Dnyandev Mhaske, Vice-Chancellor of Karmaveer Bhaurao Patil University (Satara); Dr Vishwas Chavan, Dean of NIST University (Odisha); and biodiversity expert Dr Vijay Barve.

The programme commenced with the traditional Saraswati Pujan and the ceremonial lighting of the lamp. Dr Vikram Kakulate, Head of the Department of Zoology, outlined the objectives of the seminar. Vice-Chancellor Dr Dnyandev Mhaske underscored the critical need for innovative and multidisciplinary research to achieve sustainable development.

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Technical Sessions and Key Themes

The seminar featured several technical sessions. From Pune University, Prof. Dr Radhakrishna Pandit and Dr Vishwas Chavan delivered lectures. On the second day, Dr G. B. Khedkar from Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University provided guidance on the subject of 'DNA barcoding'.

Former Professor Milind Watve (IISER Pune) emphasised that research should be socially relevant. He stated that curiosity and keen observation are the fundamental pillars of research. Dr Vijay Barve shed light on the concept of 'citizen science' and underscored the importance of the participation of ordinary citizens in scientific research.

The symposium concluded in the presence of Education Officer Dr Shashikant Mogal, Principal Dr Kalpana Ahire, IQAC Coordinator Dr Sharad Binnor, Convener Dr Vikram Kakulate, and Co-convener Dr Mayura Patil. The programme was anchored by Dr Sujata Magdum, while the vote of thanks was proposed by Dr Savita Tidme and Prof. Pramod Sonawane.

Professors, staff, students, and volunteers from the Department of Zoology worked tirelessly to ensure the success of the symposium. Notable among them were Dr Geetanjali Nikam, Dr Savita Tidme, Dr Sachin Gurule, Dr Sangeeta Bhamre, Dr Ramnath Andhale, Dr Kalpana Kaldate, Dr Jyoti Gangurde, Prof. Pratik Shinde, Prof. Harshada Bhadange, Prof. Pramod Sonawane, Prof. Sapna Bhamre, Prof. Shweta Bhamre, Prof. Sakshi Davare, Rutuja More, Vijay More, and Ashok Sangale, who played a special role in this event.

This seminar has taken a significant step toward bridging the gap between research and innovation. The academic environment in Nashik has received a renewed boost.

Presentations and Awards

Participating researchers and students presented research papers and posters on biodiversity, environmental studies, and innovative research methodologies. These presentations were evaluated by a committee comprising Dr Dnyaneshwar Deshmukh, Dr Anil Kurhe, Dr Supriya Singh-Gupta, and Dr. Vijay Barve. Prajakta Dhage, Harshada Bhadange, Dr. Poonam Pawar, Manjiri Desai, and Priyanka Sangale were felicitated for their outstanding performance.