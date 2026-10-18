Nashik: Kanya Pujan, Havan Programme For Schoolgirls Cancelled After ANiS Objection | AI

Nashik: A collective Kanya Pujan (worship of girls as manifestations of the divine feminine) and Havan programme organised jointly by The Art of Living, Vedic Dharma Sansthan Maharashtra and the Nashik Municipal Corporation (NMC) for schoolgirls was cancelled following objections raised by the Maharashtra Andhashraddha Nirmulan Samiti (ANiS).

A letter issued in the name of Prasad Pimple, coordinator of the Kanya Pujan ceremony, had asked municipal school headmasters and headmistresses to bring girls studying in Classes I to IV to a central location in Nashik at 10.30 am on Saturday (Oct 17), during school hours, to participate in the rituals. Teachers were also invited to attend the programme.

The letter came to the notice of Krishna Chandgude, a state committee member of ANiS, shortly before the programme was scheduled to begin. Subsequently, Dr TR Gorane, state general secretary of the organisation, contacted NMC Education Administration Officer Dr Meeta Chaudhary and raised objections to the event.

Chaudhary explained that representatives of the religious organisation had approached her, leading to the joint programme being planned. Dr Gorane, however, pointed out that organising such religious rituals for schoolchildren was inconsistent with the scientific temper enshrined in the Indian Constitution and the secular character of the country. He also emphasised that girls need greater protection and respect.

Taking note of the concerns, Chaudhary immediately cancelled the collective Kanya Pujan and Havan programme and issued written instructions to all concerned, directing students and teachers not to attend.

ANiS maintained that sending letters in the name of representatives of religious organisations to school authorities and organising collective rituals in the name of faith and worship was entirely inappropriate.

Dr Gorane and Chandgude appealed to devotees, believers and citizens to exercise caution and refrain from participating in such programmes.

The organisation clarified that it does not oppose God, religion, spirituality, faith, worship, freedom of expression or freedom of thought. However, it strongly objects to the use of these concepts to promote unscientific rituals that contradict constitutional values, particularly when students are compelled to participate in them at a formative age and their scientific outlook may be adversely affected.