Nashik: Journalist Suresh Bhatevara Stresses Fulfilling Vilasrao Deshmukh's Vision as Ultimate Tribute |

Senior journalist Suresh Bhatevara emphasised the significance of every worker's unwavering dedication to realizing the late political leader Vilasrao Deshmukh's vision of active Congress participation in the state's progress, considering it the sincerest tribute to him.

Nashik Congress Committee awarded veteran journalist Suresh Bhatevara the 'Prerna' in an event held in Nashik on Sunday, where he expressed, "Vilasrao Deshmukh was a leader who cherished the workers, establishing a network of workers in every corner of Maharashtra's talukas. He strived to empower Congress workers and endeavored to engage the youth of Maharashtra in politics, nurturing them to become representatives of the people."

Read Also PHOTOS: Army Chief General Manoj Pande Visits Training Establishments in Pune

Bhatevara also highlighted that Maharashtra would forever remember the late Vilasrao Deshmukh's contributions. Former minister Shobhatai Bachhao and state general secretary Hemlata Patil shared their perspectives at the event.

In attendance were City President Adv Akash Chhajed, District President Shirish Kotwal, Former Assembly Leader Subhash Deore, Senior Entrepreneur Ramesh Pawar, Former Corporator Siraj Kokani, Seva Dal City President Vasant Thakur, Sandeep Sharma, Shobhatai Bhatevara, City Youth Congress President Swapnil Patil, Central Nashik Block President Bablu Khaire, New Nashik Block President Vijay Patil, Satpur Block President Kailas Kadalag, and Nashik District NSUI President Altamash Shaikh, among others.