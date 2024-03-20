Nashik: Jijamata Nursing Scholarship Programme Launched By Maratha Vidya Prasarak Samaj Alumni Association

The Maratha Vidya Prasarak Samaj Alumni Association, newly formed by MVP Alumni Ex-Staff and Well Wishers Association (MAEWA), has introduced the 'Jijamata Nursing Scholarship'. Fifteen students will receive ₹10,000 each in the first phase of this program. The certificate distribution ceremony took place at the nursing school of Maratha Vidya Prasarak Samaj.

In attendance were MVIPR General Secretary Adv. Nitin Thakare, MVP Alumni Association Director Vivek Bhamre, MVIPR Vice President Vishwas Rao More, and others.

The scholarship aims to attract qualified individuals to nursing, a field witnessing increasing demand. The association plans to extend this assistance to ₹20,000 for some students. Vivek Bhamre, the director, announced plans to assist needy students in various fields and initiate professional chapters and mentorship programs.

The General Secretary of MVP, Thakare, stressed the importance of MVP alumni uniting to give back to society. The association intends to expand its reach by collecting information from alumni worldwide through its website mvpalumni.com. With the goal of fostering strong bonds among the MVP community, the association seeks to create a centralised platform for networking, mentoring, and collaboration.