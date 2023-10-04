Mumbai Gears Up For Education In Ireland's Anticipated Roadshow For Aspiring Global Scholars | Representational image

Mumbai: Education in Ireland, which represents Ireland's premier Higher Education Institutions, is set to host an education fair in Mumbai on October 04th at the St. Regis from 1pm to 5pm. This event marks a significant opportunity for aspiring Indian students to connect with 17 prestigious Irish education institutions.

The Study in Ireland fair is designed to facilitate meaningful interactions between Indian students and top-ranked Irish institutions, providing insights into world-class educational programs, scholarships, and the culturally enriching environment that Ireland offers.

Ross Curran, India Director for Enterprise Ireland, expressed his enthusiasm for the upcoming roadshow, saying, "We are very excited to launch the Education In Ireland roadshow. It is first and foremost an opportunity to welcome Indian students to learn more about the wide range of educational opportunities that Ireland has to offer and of course to meet with representatives from Irish Universities and Colleges.

Ireland is an incredible location to study and to develop personally and professionally and there exists very strong ties between our two nations. It is no surprise that approximately 6000 Indian students choose Ireland as their preferred place to study each year as they seek to take full advantage of the world-class education that they find in this welcoming, vibrant, English-speaking and highly globalised island-nation.

The roadshow will also give prospective students an opportunity to learn about Ireland’s role as an emerging global centre for technology and commerce, housing the

headquarters of over 1,000 multinational companies and startups which offer limitless potential for those who wish to take the next step in their career."

List of Participating Higher Education Institutions include:

Dundalk Institute of Technology Maynooth University

South East Technological University

Trinity College Dublin

University College Cork

University of Galway

University of Limerick

Dublin Business School

Munster Technological University University College Dublin

RCSI University of Medicine & Health Sciences

Dublin City University

National College of Ireland

Griffith College

Technological University of the Shannon: Midlands Midwest

ICD Business School