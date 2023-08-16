 Bank Of Ireland Faces Massive Technical Glitch; Account Holders Queue Up At ATM For 'Free Money' (WATCH)
While some tweeted videos of the scene at the Bank of Ireland ATM near them, others shared hilarious memes to react to the scenario.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Wednesday, August 16, 2023, 11:29 AM IST
article-image

A rumour spread online suggested that customers of the Bank of Ireland (BOI) were able to withdraw cash even if they didn't have enough money in their accounts. The word got people queuing up at ATMs to avail the free money. However, all claims regarding the above matter were denied by the bank as officials warned people that any cash withdrawals would be debited from respective accounts.

Meanwhile, visuals showing people standing in long lines to collect cash from ATMs surfaced online and went viral. While some tweeted videos from the scene at the Bank of Ireland ATM near them, others shared hilarious memes to react to the scenario.

WATCH VIDEO

Check memes

article-image

Reporting the issue, international media said that a technical glitch in the bank's online app resulted in huge queues at ATMs in regions such as Dublin, Limerick, Dundalk, and across the country after some mistakenly believed they could withdraw free cash.

At some places, police intervened to control the massive crowds gathered at the ATMs and protect the money machine from any usage. Gardai, the state police force of Ireland, reportedly closed the ATM access while trying to take control of the matter.

It was learned there were alert messages on social media about the need to repay the money if people hastily managed to withdraw cash. Bank of Ireland clarified in a statement that any money taken from accounts with insufficient funds would be treated as an unauthorized overdraft and show up as a debit.

article-image

