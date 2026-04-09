Nashik: IT Firm Abuse Case Reveals Shocking Modus Operandi To Trap Women | File

Nashik: A shocking reality has come to light in the widely discussed abuse case involving a reputed IT company in Nashik, where a specific modus operandi was allegedly developed to lure female employees into a trap by offering them jobs and later exploiting their sense of obligation.



In one reported incident, a female employee was allegedly taken to a resort on a holiday and sexually assaulted. The police have arrested six suspects, who have been remanded to police custody.



The incident, which occurred in a company with a multinational setup, has elicited citywide attention. Reports suggest that inappropriate gestures, staring at women’s body parts, and making objectionable remarks about their religion took place at the workplace. It has also been reported that a young male employee was allegedly pressured into religious conversion, according to information that has emerged during the investigation.



Following the first FIR registered on March 25 at Deolali Camp, an additional eight cases were filed on April 2 and 3 at Mumbai Naka Police Station. The police have arrested Asif Ansari, Shafi Shaikh, Shah Rukh Qureshi, Raza Memon, Danish Shaikh, and Tausif Attar. The court has remanded the accused to police custody until April 10.



Police officials have stated that targeting women right from the job interview stage is an extremely serious matter. So far, eight women employees have reportedly become victims of the accused, and investigators are now probing how many more individuals may be involved in the racket and how many more women may have suffered exploitation.



The six accused allegedly committed not only sexual assault but also mental harassment and acts that hurt religious sentiments.

The complainants are women aged 18 to 25 years. The complaint includes serious allegations such as forcing them to offer namaz, compelling them to eat beef, and pressuring them to convert to another religion.

There is also a hushed discussion that a female officer from the HR department may have assisted the accused. She is reportedly absconding.

So far, the police have registered cases related to hurting religious sentiments, outraging modesty, and sexual assault. Among these, a rape case has been registered at Deolali Police Station.



During job interviews, the accused allegedly collected details about the women’s family background, household income, and financial condition.

They reportedly identified women facing financial difficulties and deliberately targeted them. By repeatedly reminding them that the job had been arranged through their help, the accused allegedly created a sense of indebtedness and then subjected them to various forms of abuse.



Considering the seriousness and scale of the case, a Special Investigation Team (SIT) has been formed, and the investigation is proceeding in the right direction, according to Assistant Commissioner of Police (Crime) Sandeep Mitke.