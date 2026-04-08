Nashik: 6 Arrested In MNC Harassment Case; 9 FIRs Including Molestation, Rape | Representative Image

Nashik: Even as the shocking exploits of self-styled godman Ashok Kharat and NGO operator Ravindra Erande continue to come to light in the city, another disturbing incident has now been uncovered. A reputed multinational company has come under scrutiny after serious allegations of sexual and mental harassment of women, along with molestation, surfaced. Preliminary information suggests that a total of nine cases have been registered in the city in connection with the matter. Taking the issue seriously, the Nashik Police have arrested six persons.



This latest development has created a sensation across the city, and there is growing curiosity about the exact location where the incident took place.

According to the information received, the company is also facing allegations of hurting religious sentiments. A total of nine offences have been registered at Mumbai Naka Police Station, including four cases of molestation, three cases related to hurting religious sentiments, and one case of rape.

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Considering the seriousness of the matter, a Special Investigation Team (SIT) has been constituted. The investigation is currently underway under the leadership of the Assistant Commissioner of Police (Crime).



According to one source, all establishments in the city have been instructed to prioritise women’s safety. For complaints from affected women, the police have issued the helpline number 9123232311 and have also appealed to citizens to contact the control room at 122.



The police have further assured that the identity of the complainant will be kept strictly confidential under all circumstances.