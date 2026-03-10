Nashik: Israel–Iran War Impact Felt; Commercial Gas Bookings Halted, Auto LPG Up ₹14.22 | Anand Chaini

Nashik: In the backdrop of the Israel–Iran war in West Asia, the LPG (liquefied petroleum gas) supply chain is under pressure globally, and its direct impact is being seen on domestic and commercial customers in Nashik city. Since Saturday, the online system for domestic cylinder bookings has reportedly stopped functioning, and the phone numbers of distributors are also not responding. On the other hand, even after the price of commercial cylinders increased by ₹90, bookings have been completely stopped. This has created serious difficulties for the hotel business as well as small and large industries.

Since Saturday, domestic customers have been trying to book cylinders online, but booking numbers are not being generated. Calls are getting disconnected immediately after dialling. Some customers also tried booking through PhonePe or Google Pay, but they were shown a waiting period of 30 days. Many families are running out of cylinders, which has increased concerns.

District Collector Ayush Prasad clarified that there is no shortage of gas supply in Nashik district. The war is putting pressure on the global market, but the supply at the local level is smooth. Do not spread rumours.” He appealed to citizens to rely on official information instead of believing rumours.

The central government has increased the price of domestic cylinders by ₹60 and commercial cylinders by ₹90. However, commercial cylinder bookings have reportedly been stopped, creating serious problems for hotels, restaurants and small industries.

Food Traders Association President Sanjay Chavan said, “Stopping commercial cylinder bookings will have a serious impact on the food market and hotel business. The situation may arise where hotels may have to close. The government should not stop bookings, but instead fix a minimum cylinder limit for each hotel. The government receives tax and GST from the hotel business, and disruptions will also lead to losses for the government. The organisation will hold a meeting soon and make a decision.”

Due to the Israel–Iran war, the price of LPG used in vehicles (auto LPG) has increased by ₹14.22 in two days. In Nashik, the price, which was earlier ₹53.73 per litre, has now reached ₹67.95. This has created concern among rickshaw drivers and vehicle owners. There is also a possibility of an increase in the price of CNG. Currently, CNG in Nashik is priced at ₹93.65 per litre.

The Sinnar Industrial and Manufacturers Association (SIMA) has demanded that the government and oil companies maintain a smooth commercial gas supply. President Kishor Rathi, Vice President Kiran Bhandari, Secretary Baban Waje and other office bearers said that since March is the last month of the financial year, gas supply is crucial to meet production targets. If the supply is disrupted, it could lead to significant losses.

Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited (BPCL) has informed its customers through a letter that the global LPG supply chain has come under unusual strain due to tensions in West Asia. Efforts are being made to find alternative routes and sources, but this may lead to increased costs. Some concessions and discounts have been temporarily suspended.

So far, there is no shortage of petrol and diesel supply in Nashik. There are no queues at fuel stations, and motorists are receiving a regular supply. However, if the war intensifies, the price of petrol and diesel may also increase.

Citizens, hoteliers, industrialists and rickshaw drivers in Nashik are concerned about the consequences of the war-like situation. There is a growing demand that the government and oil companies should stabilise the supply chain as soon as possible and keep prices under control.