Nashik: Industries And Vehicles Emerge As Major Sources Of Air Pollution Ahead Of Simhastha | AI Representative

Nashik: Air pollution is emerging as an important environmental concern in Nashik, with industrial emissions, vehicular traffic, road dust and construction activities identified as significant sources of particulate pollution. As the city prepares for Simhastha Kumbh Mela 2027, effective air-quality management has become increasingly important to protect public health and ensure a cleaner environment.

According to an emissions inventory summarised by The Energy and Resources Institute (TERI), industries accounted for an estimated 44% of particulate matter (PM10) emissions in Nashik district, while transport contributed 34%. These figures relate to estimated emissions across the district and do not represent the proportion of the city's measured Air Quality Index (AQI) attributable to each source. Nevertheless, they highlight the importance of controlling industrial emissions and reducing pollution from road transport.

Vehicular emissions remain a major concern, particularly along busy roads, junctions and freight corridors. Exhaust emissions release pollutants such as nitrogen oxides and carbon monoxide, while tyre wear, brake wear and the resuspension of road dust add to particulate pollution.

A study published in the Journal of Scientific and Industrial Research in March 2026 found that two-wheelers accounted for an estimated 63.1% of daytime carbon monoxide emissions and 46.6% of hydrocarbon emissions within the traffic activity assessed in Nashik. The findings underline the need for improved traffic management and stricter vehicle-emission controls.

Road dust and construction activities are additional potential contributors. Excavation, road widening, damaged road surfaces and the movement of construction vehicles can release dust into the atmosphere.

With infrastructure development gaining importance ahead of the 2027 Simhastha Kumbh Mela, authorities need to ensure that construction sites follow dust-control measures, transport vehicles carry covered loads and excavated roads are restored promptly. Regular mechanical sweeping and appropriate water spraying can also help reduce dust levels.

Weather conditions can further influence pollution concentrations. Low wind speeds, reduced rainfall and atmospheric conditions that limit the dispersion of pollutants may cause particulate matter to accumulate near the ground.

Industrial activity in areas such as Satpur and Ambad, along with emissions from commercial establishments using solid fuels, also warrants regular monitoring. Open burning of waste and leaves can add to local pollution and should be prevented through effective enforcement.

Recent online air-quality reports have shown variations in Nashik's pollution readings. However, readings from different monitoring platforms may differ because of their observation times, monitoring locations and calculation methods.

A reliable assessment of the current situation requires verified data from the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) and the Maharashtra Pollution Control Board (MPCB), particularly for PM2.5 and PM10 concentrations.

Environmental management measures should include regular industrial inspections, improved public transport, reduced traffic congestion, scientific road cleaning, stricter construction-site regulations and action against open waste burning. Publishing monitoring-station data and identifying pollution hotspots would help authorities target interventions more effectively.

As Nashik moves towards hosting Simhastha Kumbh Mela 2027, air quality must become an integral part of its infrastructure planning. The available emissions estimates indicate that industrial sources and transport require particular attention. Coordinated action by civic authorities, pollution-control agencies, industries and citizens will be essential to reduce emissions and safeguard the city's environmental health.