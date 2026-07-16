Nashik: Industrial Security Key to Strong Investment, Says SP Dr D. S. Swami; Monthly Industry–Police Meetings Assured | Sourced

Nashik: Ensuring a secure environment for industries is among the highest priorities of the police administration, as entrepreneurs are the backbone of the nation's economic growth, said Nashik Rural Superintendent of Police Dr D. S. Swami. He announced that monthly coordination meetings—or online interactions when required—will be held between the police and industrial associations to promptly address issues affecting the industrial sector.

Dr Swami was speaking during an interaction on industrial security held at the office of the Nashik Industries and Manufacturers Association (NIMA). NIMA President Ashish Nahar welcomed and felicitated him with a bouquet and memento.

The meeting was attended by NIMA Vice Presidents Manish Rawal and Kishore Rathi, Secretary Rajendra Ahire, Treasurer Rajendra Wadnere, Joint Secretary Kiran Patil, Santosh Mandlecha, executive committee members and several industrialists.

Discussions focused on industrial security, law and order, women's safety, cybercrime, police–industry coordination and emergency response mechanisms.

Dr Swami assured that police patrolling would be intensified in the Dindori and Sinnar MIDC areas to curb thefts, illegal liquor trade, roadside encroachments and other criminal activities. He said officers would be instructed to conduct regular spot inspections and urged industrialists to maintain close coordination with the police.

He also highlighted that every establishment employing 10 or more people is legally required to constitute an Internal Complaints Committee (ICC) under the POSH Act. He informed the gathering that Bharosa Centres and Damini squads are actively working for women's safety, while regular school security drives, employee verification, counselling and patrols by women police personnel are being carried out.

To combat digital fraud and cybercrime, the police department will organise cyber awareness workshops for industries and the public.

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Focus on Highway Safety, 112 Helpline and CCTV Network

Dr Swami said the police are maintaining heightened vigilance on highways and tourist destinations and urged citizens to use the 112 emergency helpline during emergencies.

He advised industries to employ trained security personnel and ensure their police verification. He also recommended that industrial units jointly establish an integrated CCTV surveillance network covering entire industrial estates, supported by a common control room to strengthen overall security.

In his introductory remarks, NIMA President Ashish Nahar appreciated the proactive approach of the police administration towards industrial safety. He expressed confidence that stronger coordination between industries and the police would help create a safer, more investment-friendly industrial ecosystem in Nashik.

Among those present were NIMA executive committee members Nitin Wagaskar, Akhil Rathi, Kailas Aher, Kiran Jain, Kailas Patil, Milind Rajput, Rajendra Kothawade, Sudhir Badgujar, Kiran Waje, Sachin Kankrej, Shashikant Navale and Pravin Wable, along with several other industrialists.