Nashik: Man Arrested For Allegedly Raping Woman After Luring Her with Promise Of Buying Jewellery Using Ladki Bahin Scheme Funds | Sourced

Nashik: A shocking incident has occurred in Amalner where a woman was raped after being lured with the promise of purchasing jewellery using money received under the ‘Ladki Bahin’ scheme. The accused deceived the woman by offering to buy jewellery for her. The police have registered a case based on the woman's complaint, and the accused has been arrested.

According to the information received, Sangita (name changed), a resident of Amrutdham in Panchvati, had been living with her parents following a divorce from her first husband. In March, a sum of ₹70,000 was deposited into her bank account. Her aunt and cousin advised her to purchase gold with this money. Consequently, Sangita set out for Amalner with her young child and her aunts, Ushabai and Durgabai.

After alighting near the Manglagraha Temple, they met Durgabai’s son, Sudam Bhagwan Bhil. Durgabai and Ushabai had Sangita and her child board a vehicle with Sudam. However, instead of driving to a jewellery shop, Sudam took the vehicle along a different route. He was living in a hut built on the outskirts of Bahal village. He forcibly raped the woman after threatening to kill her child.

A few days later, the accused took the woman and her child to Shirpur Tanda. After staying there for two months, the woman seized an opportunity on June 16 when the accused was away to reach her sister's house and recount the entire ordeal. Subsequently, her family lodged a complaint with the police. A case has been registered against the accused, Sudam Bhil, and he has been arrested.

Assistant Police Inspector Sajid Mansuri is investigating the case.

This incident has once again raised concerns regarding the safety of women. Demands are being made for strict action against those misusing the ‘Ladki Bahin’ scheme.