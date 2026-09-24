Nashik: India Exports 38,916 Tonnes Of Dairy Products, Earns ₹1,391 Crore | Representative

Nashik: Indian agricultural and processed food products are witnessing growing demand in international markets, with dairy products emerging as an important export segment. According to data from the Agricultural and Processed Food Products Export Development Authority (APEDA), India exported 38,916 metric tonnes of dairy products between April and July 2026, earning ₹1,391 crore in foreign exchange during the four-month period.

India is one of the world’s leading milk-producing countries. The country produced 247.87 million tonnes of milk in 2024-25. Along with milk production, exports of value-added dairy products such as ghee, butter, paneer, milk and cream, and processed cheese are also receiving a boost.

According to APEDA data, the United Arab Emirates (UAE) and Saudi Arabia were major markets for Indian dairy products in 2025-26, followed by the United States, Bhutan, and Bahrain. Indian ghee, in particular, has strong demand in Gulf countries.

APEDA’s market assessment also indicates growing opportunities for Indian dairy products in markets such as the US and Australia.

The rise in dairy exports, along with exports of fruits, vegetables and other agricultural products, is opening up new markets for milk producers, food processing companies and exporters. This is expected to give greater importance to value addition, quality standards and export-oriented dairy production in the coming years.

Dairy Product Export Value

Financial YearExport Value2017-18₹1,196 crore2018-19₹2,423 crore2019-20₹1,341 crore2020-21₹1,491 crore2022-23₹2,269 crore2023-24₹2,260 crore2024-25₹4,182 crore2025-26₹3,591 crore

Benefits of Rising Dairy Exports

The growth in exports of dairy products is a positive development for India’s agricultural economy. Higher exports bring in foreign exchange and contribute to the country’s overall trade earnings.

Increased demand for milk and dairy products can also create better market opportunities for milk-producing farmers, potentially supporting remunerative prices for their produce.

At the same time, expansion of dairy processing and exports can generate opportunities across the value chain, from milk collection and processing to packaging, logistics and international trade.

If this trend continues, more farmers may find dairy farming an attractive, sustainable supplementary income source, strengthening the rural economy while expanding India’s presence in the global dairy market.