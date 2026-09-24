Nashik: Girish Mahajan Stops Convoy, Helps Rescue Accident Victims Near Pimpalgaon |

Nashik: Guardian Minister and Water Resources Minister Girish Mahajan, who was on a tour of Nashik district to inspect the drought-like situation, stopped his convoy after a two-truck accident occurred near Pimpalgaon.

One of the trucks reportedly lost control after a tyre burst and collided with another truck. When Mahajan noticed that several people were trapped inside the accident-hit vehicle, he immediately stopped his convoy and rushed to the spot.

The driver, cleaner and other occupants were reportedly trapped inside the truck. Taking note of the seriousness of the situation, Mahajan joined the rescue efforts. He climbed onto the truck and helped pull the injured persons out. His colleagues and local residents also joined the rescue operation.

Read Also Nashik: Central Probe Sought Into Deaths Of 584 Tribal Ashram School Students

After the injured persons were brought out, Mahajan immediately arranged for them to be shifted to the hospital for medical treatment without delay. The injured were taken to the hospital in a government vehicle.

Administrative officers and staff present at the spot were also instructed to ensure that all necessary assistance was provided. MLC Gokul Gite, District Collector Ayush Prasad and other administrative officials and public representatives were present at the spot.

Tour Halted for Rescue Effort

The accident occurred while Mahajan was on a district tour to assess the drought-like situation and review conditions in rural and farming areas. He temporarily halted his inspection tour and assisted the accident victims.

Mahajan and officials at the spot helped in bringing the trapped injured persons out of the truck.