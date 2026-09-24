Nashik: 6,000 Tribal People To Perform Godavari Aarti Alongside President Murmu |

Nashik: A special Godavari Aarti involving around 6,000 tribal people is being planned in Nashik as part of preparations for the Nashik-Trimbakeshwar Simhastha Kumbh Mela 2027. The proposed participation of President Droupadi Murmu is expected to give the event national prominence.

President Murmu’s presence has been announced for the Simhastha flag-hoisting ceremony on October 31, 2026. The flag-hoisting will take place simultaneously at Ramkund in Nashik and Kushavarta Tirtha in Trimbakeshwar at 12.02 pm.

The programme is being planned around the Ramkund-Godavari riverfront, where several religious and cultural events have been proposed as part of the Simhastha preparations. The Nashik-Trimbakeshwar Kumbh Mela Authority has indicated that the programme will include Godavari Aarti, Deep Prajwalan, illumination, Shankhanad, devotional presentations and other cultural programmes.

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Tribal Cultural Representation

The participation of approximately 6,000 tribal people is expected to be a major feature of the proposed Aarti. The programme will provide a platform to showcase the traditional culture, customs, folk traditions and community participation of Maharashtra’s tribal population.

It will also underline the traditional relationship between tribal communities, nature and rivers.

President Murmu has previously participated in programmes focusing on tribal society and spoken publicly about the importance of balancing development with traditional values and conservation of natural resources.

The Godavari Aarti will therefore combine religious devotion, cultural expression and community participation, with the tribal community expected to play a prominent role.

The authorities are also planning several other events around Ramkund, Kushavarta and Neel Parvat as part of the flag-hoisting programme, with the objective of creating a memorable beginning to the Simhastha preparations.