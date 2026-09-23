Nashik: Preparatory Meeting Held Ahead Of Agriculture Minister’s September 26 Visit | AI

Nashik: State Agriculture Minister Dattatray Bharne will visit Nashik on September 26 to review the drought-like situation prevailing in the division. A review meeting will be held under his chairmanship at the Divisional Commissioner’s Office, Nashik.

Against this backdrop, In-charge Divisional Commissioner Ayush Prasad held a preparatory meeting through videoconferencing on Tuesday to ensure necessary preparations at the divisional level.

District Collectors, Chief Executive Officers, Resident Deputy Collectors, Joint Directors of Agriculture, District Superintendents of Agriculture and administrative heads of various departments from across the division participated in the meeting.

During the meeting, discussions were held on the district-wise situation, available information regarding drought-like conditions and the latest status of measures being undertaken by various departments. Prasad directed all districts to undertake an objective assessment of the situation in their respective jurisdictions and keep all necessary information and reports updated.

Read Also Nashik: Private Vehicles To Be Restricted At Saptashrungigad From October 9 For Navratri

He also instructed officials to compile department-wise information, required statistics and details of the prevailing situation in a systematic manner. The Agriculture Department and all other concerned departments were asked to work in coordination and complete the necessary preparations for the Agriculture Minister’s review meeting.

The review meeting scheduled for September 26 will assess the drought-like situation in the division on a district-wise basis. Further course of action will be discussed on the basis of information and reports presented by the concerned departments.

All departments were therefore directed to keep their information updated and remain fully prepared for the review meeting.