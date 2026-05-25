Nashik: Indefinite Hunger Strike Begins In Dhamangaon Over Alleged ₹1.69 Crore Jal Jeevan Mission Scam | Sourced

Nashik: Activists led by social worker Mangesh Gadhave have launched an indefinite hunger strike in Dhamangaon (Igatpuri Taluka) to demand an inquiry into allegations of substandard work and corruption involving a water supply scheme worth ₹1.69 crores, implemented under the 'Jal Jeevan Mission.' They are demanding that action be taken against those found guilty.

A complaint alleging large-scale corruption within this scheme in Dhamangaon was lodged a few days ago. In response, the administration had provided a written assurance that an inquiry would be conducted by a special team within 15 days. However, no such inquiry has taken place to date. The protesters have made it clear that their hunger strike will continue until justice is served.

The protesters stated that, in accordance with the earlier assurance, officials from the concerned department had visited the village a few days ago to conduct an inspection. However, the officials who had arrived to investigate a scheme of such magnitude possessed absolutely no official documents, blueprints, or budgetary estimates related to the project work. When questioned about this lapse, the officials gave a highly irresponsible reply: "We have requested the relevant documents from the concerned department, but they have not yet arrived. We will conduct the inquiry once the documents are received."

Mangesh Gadhave remarked, "First, they gave assurances of an inquiry to persuade us to suspend our protest, and now a month later, they have returned without the necessary documents and are offering evasive answers. This makes it abundantly clear that the administration is deliberately abetting the corruption within this scheme and is actively attempting to shield the guilty parties." Support for the Hunger Strikers

Sagar Gadhave, Vijay Gadhave, Mahesh Gadhave, Vilas Wakchaure, Kamlesh Gadhave, Samadhan Lagad, Harshad Gadhave, Raju Ranganath Gadhave, Sampat Wakchaure, Yogesh Deshmukh, Vikram Ghumre, Janardan Gadhave, Ashok Gadhave, Punjaram Gadhave, and former Sarpanch Nivrutti Jadhav actively participated in the hunger strike.

The hunger strikers have made it clear that their indefinite hunger strike will continue until all official documents pertaining to the works worth ₹1.69 crore are presented, a technical inspection is conducted by higher authorities, and the Quality Control Report is publicly disclosed to the villagers.

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Local citizens are demanding that the District Administration, the Water and Sanitation Department, and the Tribal Development Department pay immediate attention to this matter. The hunger strikers have warned that if an inquiry into the alleged corruption is not conducted and action is not taken against those found guilty, they will further intensify their agitation