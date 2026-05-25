Nashik: Farmer Ends Life Amid Debt Crisis And Crashing Onion Prices In Satana Taluka | File Photo

Nashik: The extremely low prices being offered for onions in the market have claimed yet another farmer’s life. An onion farmer from Rahud village in Satana taluka, Gulab Keshav Nikam (59), ended his life by hanging himself. It is believed that mounting debt and the continuous fall in onion prices pushed him into deep despair, leading to the tragic step.



According to available information, Nikam was sustaining his family through farming on three acres of land. Hoping for a good income from agriculture, he had taken a bank loan, but unpredictable weather conditions over the past few months had already left him struggling financially. Adding to his woes, unseasonal rains caused massive damage to his onion crop just when it was ready for harvest.



At the same time, onions failed to fetch expected prices in the market, causing his debt burden to rise further. Due to this double blow, Nikam had been under severe financial stress for the past several days. Unable to cope with the situation, he ultimately took the extreme step of ending his life. The incident has cast a pall of gloom over Satana taluka.