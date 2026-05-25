Nashik: Ring Road Project Lands In Controversy; Farmers Announce Indefinite Hunger Strike From Tuesday | AI

Nashik: The Ring Road project, considered crucial for the upcoming Kumbh Mela, has now become embroiled in controversy. Landowners have strongly opposed the land acquisition process being carried out for the project and warned of an indefinite hunger strike beginning Tuesday (May 26).



Around 25 villages have united against the proposed land acquisition for the Ring Road project. Farmer leaders alleged that the government is attempting to “destroy farmers” while working hand-in-hand with land mafias. The allegations were made during a press conference addressed by farmer leaders Sahebrao Datir, Kailas Khandbahale and Vinod Nathe.



According to the agitators, farmers are not being taken into confidence during the acquisition process. They accused the administration of discrimination and unequal compensation distribution. As examples, they cited compensation-related issues in the villages of Gaulane and Belgaon Dhaga.

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The protesting farmers also expressed anger over the alleged inaction against an official named Pawan Datta, who has been accused of assaulting women farmers. They blamed both the ruling establishment and the opposition for remaining silent on the issue.



Serious allegations against the minister

During the press conference, activists further alleged that while planning the Ring Road, the interests of land mafias were being prioritised over the city’s development. They claimed that associates linked to a particular minister first identify targeted lands and then allegedly pressure farmers into land deals by creating difficulties for them.



The protestors demanded that the entire process should be carried out transparently and respectfully. They alleged that neither ministers, elected representatives, nor the administration is willing to speak openly on the matter. Keeping these issues at the forefront, the farmers announced that they will begin a hunger strike from Tuesday at the Ramkund area. They also warned that the agitation would be intensified further through village-level meetings in the coming days.