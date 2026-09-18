Nashik: IMA Doctors Raise Noise Pollution Concerns, Form Dhol Squad For Ganeshotsav |

Nashik: The Indian Medical Association (IMA) has raised concerns over noise pollution caused by high-volume loudspeakers during festivals and stressed the need to promote traditional musical instruments during processions. The association has appealed to citizens and organisers to celebrate festivals responsibly while keeping public health and permissible noise levels in mind.

Doctors have advised children and senior citizens to stay away from loudspeakers producing excessive sound. Prolonged exposure to high noise levels can cause discomfort and may adversely affect hearing, sleep and overall well-being. The IMA has therefore urged festival organisers to avoid unnecessarily loud sound systems and adopt healthier and more traditional ways of celebrating.

Against this backdrop, a traditional dhol-playing procession has been organised this year to promote the use of traditional instruments as an alternative to excessively loud sound systems. The initiative aims to preserve cultural traditions while creating awareness about the importance of controlling noise pollution during celebrations.

Dr Mangesh Thete, Central Executive Committee Member of the IMA, said Ganeshotsav is a festival of devotion and celebration, but it is equally important to ensure that celebrations do not adversely affect the health and comfort of others. He appealed to citizens to support the initiative and encourage traditional musical performances while avoiding excessive noise.

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Doctors Pick Up The Dhols!

The Indian Medical Association (IMA), Nashik, has formed a dedicated dhol squad, bringing doctors together to participate in the city's traditional Ganeshotsav celebrations. The initiative combines cultural participation with a message of community bonding and healthy celebration.

The formation of the squad is notable as doctors, who are generally associated with hospitals and medical services, will themselves take up traditional musical instruments and participate in the festive atmosphere. The initiative also aligns with the growing emphasis in Nashik on traditional dhol-tasha and other cultural instruments during processions.