Nashik: Ganesh Mandal Volunteers To Help Manage Crowds During MahaSimhastha 2027 |

Nashik: In preparation for the upcoming Nashik-Trimbakeshwar Simhastha Kumbh Mela, members of Ganesh mandals (festival committees) across the city are expected to participate as volunteers. Given their experience in managing large crowds, processions, traffic coordination and public assistance during Ganeshotsav, the administration is considering involving these volunteers in various aspects of Kumbh-related arrangements.

With lakhs of devotees expected to visit Nashik, the initiative aims to strengthen the local volunteer network and reduce pressure on government agencies.

Ganesh mandal workers may be assigned responsibilities such as guiding devotees, assisting police with crowd and traffic management, helping reunite missing persons with their families, promoting cleanliness and providing assistance during emergencies. Training programmes for volunteers are also likely to be organised.

Their services could be utilised at key locations including Panchavati, Tapovan, Ramkund, Sadhugram and Trimbakeshwar, as well as along major routes witnessing heavy pilgrim movement.

The Simhastha Kumbh Mela is a large-scale event requiring coordinated arrangements for traffic, health services, sanitation, security, disaster management and pilgrim assistance. The administration is therefore working towards greater coordination among civic authorities, police, voluntary organisations and citizens.

The participation of Ganesh mandal workers could provide an additional layer of community support and strengthen crowd-management arrangements during the Kumbh. The initiative is expected to become an important component of Nashik's preparations for the upcoming Simhastha Kumbh Mela.

"Ganesh mandal activists have a strong connect with the community and valuable experience in managing large gatherings. Their active participation can help create awareness, guide devotees and strengthen the volunteer network for MahaSimhastha 2027," said NTKMA Commissioner Shekhar Singh.