Nashik: 55 Trees Cut Down Under ₹10K Contract For Advertising Work, Six Arrested |

Nashik: A detail has emerged in the investigation into the cutting of 55 trees on the divider between Jehan Circle and Bendkule Nagar on Gangapur Road. Police investigation has reportedly revealed that a contract worth ₹10,000 was allegedly given to remove the trees, which were obstructing the installation of double advertising boards on street-light poles.

The trees were cut down during the early hours of August 30, between 2 am and 2.45 am. A case was registered at Gangapur Police Station on a complaint filed by Shrikant Erank. Six suspects have been arrested, and a court has remanded them to four days of police custody.

According to information available, suspect Machhindra Deshmukh, operator of Namrata Advertising Agency, which undertakes advertising work for the municipal corporation and private organisations, allegedly contacted Abhimanyu Khairnar (45), a resident of Malegaon, to remove trees obstructing advertisements. The two allegedly agreed on a payment of ₹10,000 for the job. Police claim that Khairnar and his associates subsequently cut down the 55 trees on the road divider.

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The arrested suspects have been identified as Abhimanyu Kashinath Khairnar (37), Dilip Sadu Bendkule (34), Deepak Santosh Date (25), Rohidas Pandurang Khurkhute (45), Arjun Dattu Charoskar (38) and Machhindra Vijay Deshmukh (44).

Questions Raised Over Municipal Machinery

The incident has also raised questions over the role of the municipal machinery. During the investigation, it has reportedly emerged that Deshmukh and Khairnar frequently visited the Nashik Municipal Corporation's Garden Department. They are also alleged to have close links with some contractors involved in tree-related works.

This has raised questions over whether anyone within the civic administration provided protection or assistance while such large-scale tree cutting was carried out.

Police have booked the suspects under relevant provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), Section 21(1) of the Maharashtra (Urban Areas) Protection and Preservation of Trees Act, 2021, Section 15 of the Environment (Protection) Act, and Section 3 of the Prevention of Damage to Public Property Act, 1984