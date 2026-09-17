Nashik: Shalimar, Panchavati Roads To Become No-Vehicle Zones During Ganeshotsav; Check Full List

Nashik: Shalimar, Panchavati Roads To Become No-Vehicle Zones During Ganeshotsav | AI

Nashik: The Nashik City Police Commissionerate has taken measures to prevent overcrowding and traffic congestion in the city during the Ganeshotsav festival. Deputy Commissioner of Police (Headquarters and Traffic) Chandrakant Gawali has issued a special notification under the Motor Vehicles Act, declaring certain key routes in the central city and Panchavati areas as no-vehicle zones.

The restrictions have been implemented to facilitate devotees viewing festival displays and ensure the smooth conduct of immersion processions. Vehicles belonging to the police, ambulances, the fire brigade and residents of the affected areas have been exempted from the restrictions.

Restrictions In Central City Area

From September 18 to 24, a complete ban on all types of vehicles will be in effect daily from 6 pm to midnight on 10 major routes in the Shalimar, Main Road, B.D. Bhalekar Ground and Ravivar Karanja areas.

Major Routes Closed

Shalimar area: Annabhau Sathe (Kitkat) Statue Chowk to Shalimar

CBS to B.D. Bhalekar Ground: CBS to Kanherewadi to B.D. Bhalekar Ground

Nehru Garden and Khadkali: Khadkali Signal to Shalimar/CBS; Nehru Garden to Gadge Maharaj Statue; Khadkali to Pimpal Chowk

Main Road and Dahipul: Badshahi Corner; Meher Signal to Sangli Bank/Dahipul; Pratik Lodge to Nepali Corner

Ravivar Karanja and Ashok Stambh: Ravivar Karanja to Malegaon Stand via Ashok Stambh; Ravivar Karanja to Shalimar

Alternative Routes

For Panchavati, Peth and Dindori: CBS – Meher Signal – Ashok Stambh – Ramwadi Bridge or Dindori Naka

From Mumbai Naka to Panchavati: Mumbai Naka – Gadkari Signal – Modak Signal – CBS – Ashok Stambh

For Gangapur Road: Malegaon Stand – Makhmalabad Naka – Ramwadi – Old Gangapur Naka

Restrictions In Panchavati Area

Traffic restrictions will be in effect in the Panchavati area, including Kalaram Temple, Sardar Chowk, Malviya Chowk and Gajanan Chowk, daily from 5 pm to midnight between September 21 and September 24.

Closed Routes

Dindori Naka to Panchavati Karanja and Malegaon Stand

Makhmalabad Naka to Malegaon Stand

Areas around Kalaram Temple, Sardar Chowk, Malviya Chowk, Gajanan Chowk, Nag Chowk and Shivaji Chowk

Alternative Routes

From Dindori Naka to Malegaon Stand: Peth Phata – Makhmalabad Naka – Ramwadi – Chopda Lawns

For Nimani/Nashik Road: Dindori Naka – Nimani – Katya Maruti Chowk – Santosh T-Point

From Makhmalabad to Malegaon Stand: Peth Naka

Bus Route Changes On Immersion Days

On the fifth day (September 18) and the seventh day (September 20), from 2 pm to midnight, ST buses, Citylink buses and heavy vehicles heading towards Panchavati/Ravivar Karanja from Nimani Bus Station and CBS will be prohibited.

Alternative Bus Routes

Towards Nashik Road/Ambad/Satpur: Nimani – Katya Maruti Chowk – Santosh T-Point/Vishwakarma Chowk – Kannamwar Bridge – Dwarka Circle

Towards Panchavati and Nimani: CBS – Ashok Stambh – Ramwadi Bridge – Makhmalabad Naka – Peth Naka – Dindori Naka

The police have appealed to citizens to adhere to the restrictions and use the alternative routes.