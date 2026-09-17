Nashik: 18 New Hoardings Approved Despite Company’s ₹2 Crore Dues, Association Alleges |

Nashik: The Nashik Outdoor and Advertising Texture Association has alleged a multi-crore rupee hoarding scam in the Nashik Municipal Corporation's (NMC) Advertisement and License Department. The association has submitted a written memorandum to the Municipal Commissioner, demanding strict action against the concerned contractors and officials.

According to the association, the tender floated in 2022 for erecting hoardings in open spaces included 28 sites. However, permits were allegedly granted for more than 40 advertising billboards. It has been alleged that a company with outstanding dues of approximately ₹2 crore to the NMC was granted permission for 18 new billboards.

An objection has been raised over the fact that the estimated cost remained fixed at ₹25.90 lakh, which was originally calculated for 28 billboards, even though the actual number of billboards more than doubled. The memorandum also states that 11 illegal hoardings have not yet been removed despite orders to do so.

The memorandum further alleges that "photo-bhedkar" (relocation or shifting of the hoarding site) occurred at 12 locations despite the terms explicitly prohibiting the transfer of permits or such relocation.

Association President Vikram Kadam, Vice President Ravi Girisaj, Secretary Ganesh Bodke and others have demanded a thorough inquiry into the matter and strict action against those found guilty in accordance with government regulations.