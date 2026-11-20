Nashik: Igatpuri Farmers Demand ₹6,000 Per Quintal For Paddy Amid Rising Cultivation Costs | Representative

Nashik: Igatpuri taluka is known for its paddy cultivation. However, rising production costs, increased labour wages and soaring prices of agricultural inputs have made paddy cultivation increasingly difficult for farmers.

Against this backdrop, farmers have demanded a Minimum Support Price (MSP) of ₹6,000 per quintal for paddy to provide them with some relief. They raised the demand during a meeting held at the sales hall of the Ghoti Agricultural Produce Market Committee (APMC).

A large number of farmers, along with the APMC chairman, vice-chairman and board of directors, attended the meeting.

Paddy varieties such as Indrayani and 1008 are widely cultivated in Igatpuri taluka. However, the widening gap between rising production costs and the prices received in the market has pushed farmers into a financial crisis.

Farmers argued during the meeting that securing a price of ₹6,000 per quintal for paddy had become an urgent necessity. Vinod Nathe presented the farmers' perspective during the discussion.

Traders could not attend the meeting. The APMC clarified that they were unable to attend as they had gone to a funeral. However, when contacted, the traders expressed their willingness to attend the next meeting and listen to the challenges faced by farmers.

Meanwhile, the APMC's board of directors has also extended its support to the farmers' demand.

Former APMC chairman Kacharu Pa Shinde presided over the meeting.

Those present included Ghoti APMC Executive Chairman Ramesh Jadhav, Sandeep Gulve, former chairman Dnyaneshwar Lahane, former MLA Shivram Zole, Pandurang Gangad, former deputy chairman Sampat Waje, Shivaji Shirsath, Nivrutti Jadhav, Uday Jadhav, Dilip Chaudhari, Sunil Jadhav, Bhausaheb Kadbhane, Arjun Bhor, Umesh Khatale, Maruti Aghane, Bhausaheb Khatale, Devidas Jadhav, Somnath Joshi, Mohan Nathe, Kacharu Nathe, Ganpat Jadhav, Sharad Sonawane, Vinod Nathe, Ramdas Malunjkar, Pandurang Barhe, Sampat Kale and Raghunath Tokade.

Progressive farmers Tukaram Sahane, Narayan Bhosale and Balasaheb Zole, along with several other farmers, also attended the meeting.

APMC Secretary Jitendra Adhikari and officials from the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) were also present.