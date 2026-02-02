Nashik Hosts Natural Farming Guidance Session By Padma Shri Subhash Sharma | Sourced

Nashik – Padma Shri Subhash Sharma stated that natural farming is the need of the hour and the only path to sustainable agriculture. A guidance session on ‘Natural Farming’ and an agricultural biodiversity exhibition were successfully held at the KDSP Agricultural College in Chhachadgaon (Dindori), run by the Maratha Vidya Prasarak Samaj.

The program began with the inauguration of the agricultural biodiversity exhibition organised by the BAIF Foundation. After the lighting of the lamp, the college's acting principal, Dr Dheeraj Nikam, explained the importance of biodiversity and natural farming and clarified the objective of the initiative. Dr Vishal Game introduced the work of Padma Shri Subhash Sharma.

While interacting with students and farmers, Sharma guided them on how to cultivate healthy crops in different seasons according to geographical conditions. He provided information on crop methods in natural farming and successful farming models through a presentation.

A question-and-answer session was held in the latter half of the program. This session was coordinated by Dr Ramchandra Bedse. Subhash Sharma gave in-depth and inspiring answers to various questions asked by students and professors, clarifying their doubts.

Present on the occasion were Vineet Pingle of Ramtirth Goda Seva Samiti, Sanjay Patil of BAIF Foundation, Spandan Devi of Rudra Farm, Principal of the Agricultural Polytechnic Dr Vishakha Bagul, along with all the professors, staff, and a large number of students.

The agricultural department meticulously planned the program under the guidance of the college principal, Dr Bapusaheb Bhakare. Prof Smita Prachand compered the program, while Dr Vishal delivered the vote of thanks. This program, which highlighted the importance of natural farming and biodiversity, proved extremely useful for farmers and students. Under the guidance of Padma Shri Subhash Sharma, the attendees received new inspiration towards sustainable agriculture.