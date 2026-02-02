 Nashik: Container Overturns On Samruddhi Expressway, Traffic Disrupted For Over An Hour | PHOTOS
Nashik: Container Overturns On Samruddhi Expressway, Traffic Disrupted For Over An Hour | PHOTOS

Nashik: Container Overturns On Samruddhi Expressway, Traffic Disrupted For Over An Hour | PHOTOS

Prashant NikaleUpdated: Monday, February 02, 2026, 06:16 PM IST
article-image
Nashik: Container Overturns On Samruddhi Expressway, Traffic Disrupted For Over An Hour | Sourced

Igatpuri: Traffic on the Mumbai–Nagpur Samruddhi Motorway was severely disrupted on Tuesday morning after a container truck overturned near Dhamani at Channel Number 609.3, blocking the Nagpur-bound carriageway for over an hour.

According to preliminary reports, the container suddenly lost balance and toppled across the highway, causing a complete standstill of vehicles heading towards Nagpur. Within minutes, there was a traffic congestion at the expressway, creating major inconvenience for commuters and transport vehicles alike.

The driver of the container sustained minor injuries in the mishap and was immediately provided first aid at the spot. No other injuries were reported.

article-image
Container Overturns On Samruddhi Expressway

Container Overturns On Samruddhi Expressway | Sourced

Personnel from the Ghoti Highway Police Station, along with the route patrolling team, rushed to the scene soon after receiving the alert. Using cranes and heavy equipment, authorities began the removal of the overturned container on a war footing to clear the road and prevent further congestion.

As a temporary measure, vehicles were diverted through an alternative route to maintain limited traffic flow while clearance operations were underway. After nearly an hour of continuous effort, the container was removed, and traffic was gradually restored to normal.

Traffic Disrupted For Over An Hour

Traffic Disrupted For Over An Hour |

Highway police officials said that the exact cause of the accident is under investigation. They are examining whether excessive speed, poor road conditions, mechanical failure, or driver error played a role in the incident.

The Samruddhi Expressway is one of the busiest and fastest corridors in Maharashtra, and such incidents highlight the importance of strict adherence to traffic rules. Police have once again urged motorists, especially heavy vehicle drivers, to maintain safe speeds, ensure proper vehicle maintenance, and remain alert while driving to prevent similar accidents in the future.

