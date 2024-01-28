 Nashik: Heroic Student In Igatpuri Fights Off Leopard, Protects Friends
The incident occurred while the group was on their way to school, navigating through the dense grass and trees of the Igatpuri tehsil

Prashant NikaleUpdated: Sunday, January 28, 2024, 06:19 PM IST
article-image
In a courageous act, Yogesh Ramchandra Pathave, a class 10 student, saved his friends from a leopard attack in Dharnoli village of Igatpuri taluka. The incident occurred while the group was on their way to school, navigating through the dense grass and trees of the Igatpuri tehsil.

Yogesh, along with friends Pravin, Nilesh, and Suresh, encountered the leopard, which suddenly attacked them. Frightened but determined, Yogesh pushed his friends aside and confronted the leopard using whatever came to hand. Despite getting injured in the process, Yogesh's bravery and resistance forced the leopard to retreat towards the forest.

Following the attack, Yogesh's friends gathered villagers, and with their help, took him to a local hospital. The villagers promptly informed the forest department about the incident. Forest officials visited the village to guide the residents on what to do in case of leopard sightings or attacks.

Yogesh was later shifted to a multi-specialty hospital in Nashik for further treatment. The incident has caused fear in the area, highlighting the ongoing challenge of human-leopard conflicts in regions like Igatpuri, known for its natural beauty and substantial forest cover.

The bravery exhibited by Yogesh in the face of danger serves as an inspiration, emphasising the need for awareness and precautions in areas prone to encounters with wildlife.

