Nashik: Heroic Biker Rescues Four-Year-Old Boy From Leopard Attack; See Pics

In a recent incident of human-leopard conflict in Nashik, a leopard attacked a four-year-old boy while he was returning home at night with his grandmother. The victim, Rudra Kiran Jadhav, was accompanied by his grandmother in Vadner Gate, Pimpalgaon Khamb, Nashik Road, around 8:00pm when the attack occurred.

According to information received, the leopard pounced on the boy from behind, causing panic and chaos. In a desperate attempt to rescue Rudra, his grandmother raised an alarm for help. Fortunately, a passing biker noticed the commotion and intervened by colliding his bike with the leopard, prompting the animal to flee the scene.

Following the attack, Rudra was immediately rushed to a hospital for medical treatment, where he is currently receiving care. The incident was reported to the forest officials, who promptly responded by dispatching a team, including a forester and round staff from Nashik, to the location. Night patrolling has been initiated in the area as a precautionary measure.

This incident highlights the ongoing human-wildlife conflict in the region and underscores the need for heightened vigilance and preventive measures to mitigate such encounters in the future.