Nashik: Healthcare Dignitaries Take Collective Pledge To Promote Breastfeeding |

Nashik: A special Advocacy Dinner and Meet organised by the Breastfeeding Promotion Network of India (BPNI) was held with enthusiasm, conveying the message that the breastfeeding movement is not merely a health issue but is linked to the future of a capable and healthy India.

The event was organised under the inspiration and guidance of the Principal of the Health and Family Welfare Training Centre (HFWTC), Nashik Division. Detailed guidance was provided on the importance of breastfeeding, its scientific basis, the need for counselling for mothers, the role of healthcare institutions and the coordinated efforts of various departments and organisations to promote breastfeeding.

The programme highlighted the importance of initiating breastfeeding within the first hour after birth, proper positioning and attachment, appropriate frequency and duration, and the need to understand and effectively address the challenges mothers face while breastfeeding. It was emphasised that effective counselling is essential to boost mothers' confidence and dispel confusion and misconceptions surrounding breastfeeding.

Read Also Nashik: Two Children Of Migrant Labourers Drown In Farm Pond In Manor Khurd

A three-day Training of Trainers (ToT) programme was organised under the guidance of BPNI. The training covered various aspects, including the scientific basis of breastfeeding promotion, providing necessary guidance to mothers and families, addressing challenges in fieldwork, defining the role of health workers and formulating strategies to promote breastfeeding more effectively through the existing healthcare system. The advocacy programme aimed to disseminate the knowledge and experience gained during the training to a wider audience.

Special appreciation was expressed for the initiatives undertaken by Dr Gangal and Dr Shama Kulkarni in the field of breastfeeding promotion. Dignitaries present commended their commitment, consistent efforts and dedicated work.

Dr Daval Salve, Principal of the Health and Family Welfare Training Centre, Nashik Division, along with his team, planned and organised the programme. The gathering of dignitaries from various sectors helped give the breastfeeding promotion initiative in Nashik district a more comprehensive, coordinated and effective dimension.

Active participation from diverse stakeholders in the health sector, including gynaecologists and paediatricians from the district hospital, professionals from the medical, nursing and public health fields, non-governmental organisations (NGOs), social organisations and the media, was a key feature of the programme.

The primary objective of bringing all these stakeholders together on a single platform was to formulate a multidimensional and coordinated action plan to promote breastfeeding. Beyond healthcare workers, family members, the community, NGOs, medical colleges, the media and other relevant agencies play a crucial role in creating a breastfeeding-friendly environment for mothers.

The participants collectively resolved to work more effectively in Nashik district towards providing every mother with accurate information, scientific guidance and timely counselling regarding breastfeeding, creating breastfeeding-friendly environments in healthcare institutions, enhancing the skills of healthcare workers and fostering a positive atmosphere regarding breastfeeding within the community.