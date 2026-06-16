Nashik: Gymkhana Honours Athletes Selected To Represent India On The International Stage |

Nashik: A felicitation ceremony was organised by Nashik Gymkhana to honour its athletes who have excelled in various sports and earned the opportunity to represent India in international competitions. The players were felicitated with mementoes and gifts by Mayor Himgauri Aadke.



Addressing the gathering, the Mayor said that while students today focus heavily on academics, the importance of sports is often overlooked. However, participation in sports is essential to face the challenges of the competitive world, as it helps develop decision-making abilities and overall personality.



The programme was attended by Nashik Gymkhana President Narendra Chhajed, Shekhar Bhandari, Abhishek Chhajed, Mohan Sadavarte, and Jagannath Sangale, Secretary of Mitravihar Sports Institution. Narendra Chhajed delivered the introductory speech, while Shekhar Bhandari conducted the proceedings.



Several dignitaries, parents and sportspersons, including Narayan Jadhav, Sanjay Marathe, Kiran Murtadak, Gautam Bedmutha, Deepak Salve, Shashikant Sharma, Nitin Rokde, Amol Bombale and Ganesh Bhore, were present in large numbers.



Among those felicitated were Kushal Chopra, who has been selected for the Indian team participating in the Asian Youth Table Tennis Championship in Bangkok, and Dr. Mansi Bhandari, who has been selected as the physiotherapist of the Indian team for the same tournament.



Also honoured was Shravani Sachin Sangale, who has been selected for the Indian team in the 4x400m relay and hurdles events at the first Under-23 Athletics Championship in China. Further, Aliasgar Yusuf Adamji and Sheetal Rahul Sanghvi were felicitated for being selected to represent India in the mixed doubles category of the Hyrox competition in Sweden.



Mayor Himgauri Aadke presented the athletes with mementoes and gifts in recognition of their achievements and their contribution to bringing pride to the nation.



The ceremony also included the felicitation of cricketers from the Nashik Gymkhana team, which recently won the Under-16 Monsoon League Championship organised by the Nashik District Cricket Association.

Additionally, table tennis coach Jay Modak, athletics coach Anand Kale, and cricket coach Sanjay Marathe were honoured by the chief guest for their contributions to the development of sports and young athletes.