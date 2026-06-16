Nashik: Love Affair Turns Fatal; 25-Year-Old Stabbed To Death By Girlfriend's Brothers And Relative | Representational Image

Kalvan: A shocking incident of a brutal murder arising from a love affair has occurred at Kanherwadi in Kalvan Taluka. A 25-year-old man was stabbed to death by his girlfriend’s two brothers and her sister’s husband. The deceased has been identified as Sachin Motiram Chaire (resident of Narul). The police have arrested all three accused, and the incident has caused a stir in the area.

According to reports, Sachin Chaire from Narul had been in a relationship with a young woman from Athambe for eight years. Both belonged to the same community. The woman’s family had initially opposed the love marriage; however, the woman insisted on spending her life with Sachin and even stopped eating at home. Eventually, the family had to yield.

The woman’s father and maternal uncle visited Sachin’s home to make inquiries. Subsequently, both families mutually consented to the marriage, and the woman was sent to Sachin’s place.

Incident Occurred on Monday Morning

After the marriage was approved, Sachin’s sister and brother-in-law took the couple to their home in Kanherwadi on Sunday. Everything was going smoothly. However, on Monday morning around 10:00 AM, the woman’s two brothers and her sister’s husband arrived at Kanherwadi. They killed Sachin by repeatedly stabbing him in the chest with a sharp weapon. The attack was so brutal that Sachin died on the spot.

Villagers Beat Up the Accused

Immediately after the incident, villagers from Kanherwadi apprehended the accused. Enraged villagers gave the accused a sound thrashing before handing them over to the police. The police subsequently took the accused to the Kalvan Sub-District Hospital for a medical examination. Relatives of the deceased, Sachin, attempted to attack the accused at the scene; however, the police intervened in time and brought the situation under control.

A pall of gloom has descended on the area following this incident. The police have arrested all three accused and have initiated further investigation.

The entire locality has been shaken by this brutal murder, which stemmed from a romantic affair. The police have launched a thorough investigation into the matter, and it is expected that the legal process will be concluded soon.